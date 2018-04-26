Thirumalai Nayak Palace spruced up

more-in

A total of 35 women from DHAN Foundation’s ‘kalanjiyam’ (a self-help group) cleaned the Thirumalai Nayak Palace here on Tuesday, the last day of World Heritage Week. They cleaned major portions of the palace.

Mahal Curator K. Sakthivel said that the effort was meant to create awareness of cleanliness among tourists. “It is also an attempt to help people understand the significance of the palace. Because, some people scribble on walls, bring food from outside to eat and throw the waste inside. We are trying to prevent such activities,” he said and explained the historical significance and the story behind construction of the palace.

S. Ahila Devi, regional coordinator, DHAN Foundation, said that women, who had participated in the event, were residing close to the palace.

“The project ensures that there is a good partnership among the public and the community in conservation of monuments. It has planned to take charge of an important historical location and clean it every month,” she said.

She added that the DHAN Foundation was keen on developing a model where the community could work in tandem with officials of the Tourism Department and organise walks.

Tourists would get an authentic experience as they would be educated about ethnic food, prominent attractions and the city’s culture. “Foreigners and Indian tourists could take back Madurai Malli (jasmine) and dolls made by kalanjiyam to help in community growth,” she said.