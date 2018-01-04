Textile shop gutted

more-in

Textile materials, furniture and other goods at a textile shop in a lane close to 10 pillars of Tirumalai Naik period at Vilakkuthoon were gutted on Wednesday.

Neighbours noticed the fire after they heard unusual noise from the two-storey building located in a narrow lane off North Vadambokki Street at around 4.30 a.m. Six fire tenders from Madurai, Tallakulam and Anupanadi were pressed into service.

Corporation officials swung into action to help the fire-fighters by continuously supplying 22 tankers of water.

“At least an hour before the flames were noticed, the fire could have engulfed the shop. It has spread to all the three floors including the ground floor,” District Fire Officer (in-charge), M. Subramanian said. Fire and rescue services personnel had to drill the wall to begin the fire-fighting,” he said.

Fortunately, the fire broke out early in the morning when North Vadambokki Street was free from vehicles. It helped the fire tenders to go closer to the building. Still the hoses had to be laid for at least 200 feet to reach the shop. Electrical short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire.

Even at 10.30 a.m., smokes were bellowing out of the building as the fire and rescue service personnel could not get into the second floor. Cracks were found on the building and its adjacent building.

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao inspected the fire-fighting work.