Students of Thiagarajar College of Engineering receiving a prize in Madurai on Tuesday. —Photo: G. Moorthy

Marking the World Tourism Day, the Travel Club Madurai conducted the third edition of inter-collegiate quiz on the theme ‘Know Your India’ here on Tuesday.

According to a release, 98 students from 22 colleges participated in the competition. Individual prizes were given for all correct answers. The Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Lady Doak College and Thiagarajar School of Management students bagged the first, second and third prizes.

The GRT Regency sponsored the event. Geetha Ravi, former professor of Fatima College, was the quiz master.

Travel Club President M. Senthilnathan gave away the prizes in the presence of Secretary Zafar Salim and Treasurer J. Rishwanth, the release added.