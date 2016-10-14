A family of four attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison at their residence in Kansapuram near here on Wednesday night, in which two persons, A. Singaraj (52) and his daughter Saranya (25), succumbed.

Police said Singaraj’s wife Kasturi (46) and their niece Agalya (26) were admitted to different hospitals in Madurai. The police said neighbours found Singaraj, who was president of Virudhunagar District Coconut Farmers’ Association affiliated to Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, and his family members struggling for life after having consumed poison around 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

All the family members were rushed to Watrap Government Hospital, where Singaraj died. Later, Saranya, who was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai died.

Kasturi has been admitted to a private hospital in Madurai, and Agalya is being treated at the GRH.

Virudhunagar district secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam A. Vijayamurugan, who visited the hospital in Watrap, said a domestic problem had forced the family members to take the extreme step.

People with a suicidal tendency can get counselling through the State Government helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.