P. Gowthama Narayanan, a third-year student at Madurai Medical College, was felicitated by Minister for Cooperation ‘Sellur’ K. Raju and Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao for his Guinness record in controlling cricket ball with a bat for longest duration.

Narayanan made his first attempt in July 2015, in which he tapped the ball with the bat continuously for 6 hours and 14 minutes in the presence of observers from Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and Tamil Nadu Olympic Association.

Another attempt

According to Narayanan, though the attempt was recognised by India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records, Guinness World Records demanded another attempt with slight variations.

“Mine was the first such attempt made anywhere in the world. So, Guinness World Records arrived at the qualifying parameters after consultation with experts from the cricketing field. They demanded that both my hands should be on the handle of the bat unlike my previous attempt, in which one of my hands was on the blade. They also set a minimum target of two hours,” he said.

Based on this, Narayanan made his second attempt on September 11 2015, in which he managed to tap the ball continuously for 2 hours and 16 minutes in the presence of observers.

The video footage and other evidence were sent to Guinness World Records, which recognized the record in December 2015.