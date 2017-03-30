Strict helmet rule from tomorrow

more-in

Madurai City police have warned of legal action, including seizure of vehicle documents and cancellation of driving licence, against those who fail to wear helmet while riding two-wheeler from April 1.

In a statement, Commissioner of Police Shailesh Kumar Yadav said 225 persons were killed in accidents in the city in 2016 and 90 per cent of the accidents involved those who did not wear a helmet.

Mr. Yadav said that the police had registered a whopping 1.34 lakh cases against the violators of mandatory helmet rules under provisions of Central Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. The violators would be imposed a fine of ₹ 100 for the first instance and ₹ 200 for the second time.

Recalling that the Madras High Court had made wearing of helmets mandatory with effect from July 1, 2015, Mr. Yadav said two-wheeler riders strictly followed the rules in the initial stage. However, the number of people wearing helmets had gradually come down over the period.

The Commissioner said that helmet must be worn not only in the interest of the safety of the rider, but also in the interest of the family members. “Fatal accident is a loss not only to the family and the society, but also to the economy of a country,” the statement said.

Mr. Yadav urged two-wheeler riders to follow the helmet rule and cooperate with the police.