PROUD MOMENT:G. Srinivas, Joint Secretary of the South Eastern Regional Office of the University Grants Commission, handing over degree certificate to a student of The American College at the convocation in the city.— PHOTO: G. Moorthy

Delivering the convocation address at The American College here on Friday, G. Srinivas, Joint Secretary of the South Eastern Regional Office of the University Grants Commission, stressed the importance of alumni networks for the development of institutions and students.

“Unlike in the Western countries, we do not have strong alumni associations in the country barring a few,” he said.

He added that the alumni members working together with career guidance cells of educational institutions could help with job opportunities for fresh graduates of the respective institutions.

A total of 305 undergraduate students, 196 postgraduate students and 49 M. Phil students, who passed out in the year 2015, received their degrees at the convocation.