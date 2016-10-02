Condemns the Union government for its "anti-attitude" against minorities and "victimisation"of Muslims.

Members of the Popular Front of India staged a demonstration at Obulapadithurai here on Friday.

Condemning the Union government for its “anti-attitude” against minorities and “victimisation”of Muslims, the outfit had been conducting a nation-wide campaign — “Stop politics of hate” for the last 30 days from September 1.

Leading the agitation, PFI State president M. Mohammed Ismail, SDPI State vice-president Nellai M. Mubarak and others participated. The police arrested the agitators which included 200 women. They were released later.