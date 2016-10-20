The Madras High Court Bench here on Tuesday appreciated the State government for stating that it was keen on establishing a site museum near Pallichanthai Thidal of Keezhadi in Sivaganga district where an ancient urban settlement had been discovered and was ready to provide necessary land to prevent over 5,300 artefacts, unearthed by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), from being taken anywhere outside the State.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran recorded their appreciation for the State government while passing interim orders on a public interest litigation petition filed by a woman advocate, Kanimozhi Mathi (39), to restrain the ASI from taking away the artefacts to Karnataka since the excavations had been carried out on private lands and it required allotment of government land for establishing a site museum.

When the case came up for admission on September 29, the judges had restrained the ASI from shifting the artefacts to any other location, besides forbearing it from closing down around 100 trenches dug up for the excavation works. However, after recording the submission made by the Commissioner of Archaeology Department of the State government that it was keen on establishing a site museum, the Bench modified its earlier order.

It permitted the ASI to close down the trenches since it was represented by Assistant Solicitor General G.R. Swaminathan that the impending north-east monsoon could cause harm to the site and affect future excavations if the trenches were allowed to remain open for long. The judges also permitted the ASI to take samples from the excavated artefacts either to the United States or any other place for determining their age through carbon dating.

They, later, adjourned the case for further hearing till November 2.