At Madurai Medical College ground

The Tamil Nadu Inter-Medicals Sports Meet 2016 (TIMS-16) organised as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of Government Rajaji Hospital was inaugurated at the Madurai Medical College (MMC) ground on Saturday.

The organisers said that nearly 600 students from 18 colleges under Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University were participating in the four-day event.

The meet was inaugurated by M. Ukkrapandian, who is part of the Indian National Volleyball team, in the presence of M.R. Vairamuthu Raju, Dean of GRH, S.K. Meenakshisundaram, Vice-Principal of MMC, K. Senthil, President of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association, and senior officials from the hospital and alumni association members.

The first day of the meet witnessed competition between various teams in football, volleyball and cricket while athletic events had been planned for the last two days of the meet, organisers said.

Since the model code of conduct for Tirupparankundram by-election is in force, none of the ministers or MLAs from the district participated in the inauguration.