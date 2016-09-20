FIELD ASSESSMENT:Divisional Railway Manager Sunil Kumar Garg, along with railway officials, interacting with passengers at Madurai railway junction on Monday.— Photo: G. Moorthy

Officials on a mission to educate passengers on keeping environment clean

As part of a special cleanliness drive, officials of Madurai Division of Southern Railway on Monday inspected the cleanliness of railway coaches and platforms.

Indian Railways is carrying out the special drive between September 17 to 25. “Each day is focussed on cleanliness and hygiene on various fronts of railways,” said Divisional Railway Manager Sunil Kumar Garg.

Besides ensuring cleaning activity, the officials were also on a drive to educate passengers on keeping the environment clean.

“Keeping the station and railway premises clean can be sustained only if passengers cooperated with the railway staff,” he said. Though cleaning and removal of garbage was done periodically, people should learn to use dustbins instead of littering, he said.

After interacting with passengers on the platform and on a coach of an express train, Mr. Garg said generally there were not any complaints about the upkeep of cleanliness.

Quality inspection soon

In the coming days, the officials would also inspect the quality of drinking water and food provided on the railway premises and trains.

“At Madurai station, we have got vending machines, providing water free of cost, and also for a nominal charge,” he said.

Divisional Commercial Manager (Coordination) Guganesan said periodical raids were conducted on trains to check unauthorised vendors selling eatables.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager P.V. Murali Krishna, Senior Divisional Operations Manager Senthil Kumar, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer Jay Prakash, Chief Medical Superintendent Sahoo, Senior Station Manager N.D. Prem Kumar were also present.