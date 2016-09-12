In all the 1,872 polling stations in 942 locations in Virudhunagar district

Special camps for summary revision of voter list were held in all the 1,872 polling stations in 942 locations across the district on Sunday.

The Collector, A. Sivagnanam, said that similar special camps would be held on the next Sunday (25 September) where people can include, delete names and also incorporate other changes in their names and addresses.

Mr. Sivagnanam asked the people to verify their names in the draft voter list published on September 1. The applications for inclusion, deletions and changes could be handed over at all Taluk officers, offices of the Revenue Divisional Officers till September 30.

The Collector on Sunday checked the functioning of the special camps in Virudhunagar town. He verified whether the applications were appended with required documents and whether the applicants were issued acknowledgement slips.

All those who would complete 18 years of age as on January 1, 2017 were eligible for inclusion of their names.