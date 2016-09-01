Amid mourning by relatives and some students, the body of engineering student K. Sonali (21) was taken from the mortuary for cremation to the yard in Vandiyur on Wednesday, police said. Earlier, her relatives had refused to accept the body after post-mortem.

Though the body was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital around noon from a private hospital where she died, her relatives did not give their consent for a post-mortem as they were agitated over the absence of representatives of the college here.

After the management representatives, led by chairman C. Thangaraj, arrived here in the afternoon, Revenue Divisional Officer G. Senthilkhumari chaired a meeting at the Collectorate. Meanwhile, a post-mortem was conducted.

The RDO said the relatives felt angered by the absence of college representatives after the death of the girl. Besides, they also questioned why the college representative, who had called Sonali’s grandfather, did not give him the true picture of the brutal attack.

“Instead, they were told that the girl had taken ill,” the RDO said.

The college authorities clarified that they did not want her aged grandparents to panic. Besides, they said they could not accompany the ambulance carrying Sonali to Madurai as they had to be present for an inquiry at the college by the police and the officials of Anna University.

The relatives were also convinced that the girl was rushed to Madurai as neurosurgeons were available only there.