Smart cards to be issued from April 1

Smart cards will be issued to all the 5.81-lakh family cardholders from April 1. Already, the Aadhaar number, mobile phone number had been recorded in the POS machine in the ration shops. Smart cards would reflect these details, according to Collector T.G. Vinay.

In a release issued here, the Collector said that the family cardholders should check with their respective ration shops whether they had linked the right phone numbers with their ration cards. If the right mobile number had not been linked or no number had been provided, they should immediately contact the concerned Taluk Supply Officer to register their phone numbers, he advised.

They would get an eight digit OTP (one time password) to their registered mobile phone numbers. They should inform the OTP to the sales staff in the respective ration shop. The staff would issue the smart card. The OTP would be valid only for seven days. They should carry their old ration card also, he added.