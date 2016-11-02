The Small Industries Product Promotion Organisation (SIPPO) will conduct a six-week entrepreneurship training in cell phone servicing from November 4. According to a SIPPO press release, those in the age group of 18 to 35 years and in possession of a degree in science or degree/diploma in engineering can attend the programme. Interested candidates can register their names in person with SIPPO, 52 TB Road, Mahaboobpalayam, Madurai 625 016 on or before November 3. For online registration, log ontowww.sippo.org.in.

