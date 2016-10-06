A sessions court here awarded life term for six youths after they were found guilty of committing a heinous crime in 2011 in the city.

According to prosecution, Saravanan (27), son of Davamani of Thathaneri, Aruldosspuram, was in the habit of collecting donations for temple festivals. He was threatened by a group of youths in the locality and on many occasions wordy quarrels snowballed into exchange of blows.

On May 2011, Saravanan was brutally done to death by an armed gang. Following this, the police conducted inquiries and arrested six persons identified as Satishkumar, Jayapandi, Selvakumar, Vivek, Vignesh and Saravanakumar.

Discreet probe revealed that the youths had committed the crime. According to prosecutor R. Balashanmugam, the gang had threatened of dire consequences if Saravanan continued collecting donations.

Convinced over the arguments and exhibits, III Additional Sessions Court Judge R. Shanmugasundaram directed the youths to undergo life imprisonment and imposed Rs.7,000 each as fine.