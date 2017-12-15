Shifting of CRME a policy decision: health official

more-in

The Central government’s decision to merge the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) Centre for Research in Medical Entomology (CRME) in Madurai with the Vector Control Research Institute in Puducherry was a policy decision and outside the purview of the State, said the Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday. The petition said that the CRME was getting shifted at a time when there was dengue spread in the State.

In a counter-affidavit filed before the court in a case seeking compensation for victims of dengue, the Principal Secretary, J. Radhakrishnan, said that petitioner K. K. Ramesh’s contention that the government had taken no action to control the spread of dengue was not true. The public should also take initiatives to remove waste materials and keep their house clean without any waterlogging.About ₹19 crore was spent on control measures and campaign and approximately 40,000 mazdoors were deployed in dengue control activities, he said.

Round-the-clock special fever clinics were established at government hospitals across the State and 125 centres were established for Elisa test to determine dengue. Tamil Nadu had the highest number of laboratories for detecting dengue, the Secretary said. The affidavit also said that traditional medicines such as ‘nilavembu’ were being supplied and the government had procured 2,000 kg of nilavembu powder through TAMPCOL for distribution. ‘Nilavembu’concoction was made available in public places such as government hospitals, railway stations and courts.

The situation was being monitored by the government and in a review meeting held recently by the Chief Minister, Collectors were given directions to monitor the control measures effectively.

A division bench of Justices M. Venugopal and R. Tharani directed the government to file another status report and posted the case for further hearing.