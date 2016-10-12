: Ayudha Puja might be a day for the public to take a break and worship the tools they use for work.

However, it does not appear to be the case for chain snatchers on the prowl in Madurai City, who struck at eight places in less than 24 hours on Monday.

Of the eight incidents, four were reported in S.S. Colony police limits, of which two happened in a gap of less than one hour.

Nearly 31 sovereigns of gold jewellery were reportedly snatched in these incidents from the victims, majority of whom were middle-aged and elderly women.

The first incident was reported in Tallakulam police limits in the morning in which three sovereigns of gold chain was snatched from M. Saranya (27), who was drawing kolam in front of her house at Poriyalar Nagar in Tiruppalai.

According to the petition filed by Ms. Saranya, a man coming by walk attempted to snatch her chain and, in the melee, she managed to hold back one half of the chain while the suspect escaped with the other half.

Another incident was reported in CMR Road in Balarangapuram in which an elderly woman was the victim.

Two strangers coming in a motorbike allegedly snatched 11 sovereigns of gold chain from K. Kamalam (64), who was walking towards a shop near her house.

Four incidents were reported in S.S. Colony police limits in a gap of three hours in the evening.

A total of 12.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery were reported stolen in these incidents. Two more were reported in Subramaniapuram and Anna Nagar police limits in which a total of 4.5 sovereigns were stolen.

Though the identity of the suspects is not yet known, police sources said that they suspected the involvement of same gangs in two incidents reported in nearby areas in quick succession in S.S. Colony.