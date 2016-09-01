A total of 27,995 households from Kallikudi, T. Kallupatti, Sedapatti and Vadipatti blocks have benefitted from ‘Pudhu Vazhvu’ scheme since 2012.

According to a statement from the district administration, 132 Village Poverty Reduction Committees have been formed under the scheme in the four blocks and livelihood options arranged through different means for the beneficiaries — 4,170 differently abled persons and 4,733 from below poverty line were provided skill development training and loans to improve their livelihood.

Training

Through ‘Pudhu Vazhvu’ scheme, 7,555 unemployed people aged between 18 to 35 years were provided training in operation of earthmoving equipment and food production and 6,372 of them were employed in different companies. The district had already utilised 97 per cent of the Rs. 18.43-crore fund granted for the scheme.