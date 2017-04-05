SC commission officials takestock of damage in Thottiapatti

more-in

Two senior investigators from National Commission for Scheduled Castes inspected the Dalit colony in K. Thottiapatti near here where the residents were assaulted and their houses ransacked by a mob of caste Hindus in a dispute over fetching water from a common facility.

S. Lister and A. Inian visited K. Thottiapatti and interacted with the victims. The Dalits, belonging to Arunthathiyar community, told them that the caste Hindus burnt three houses and two cattle sheds and ransacked other houses on March 30.

“Though there was a long-term enmity between the two communities, it was the trouble over fetching water that led to the present turmoil,” Mr. Lister said. The commission representatives asked the district administration to repair all the houses that were damaged in the assault by a 40-member mob with logs and stones.

Besides, the three houses that were torched should be rebuilt without any contribution from the victims, they said. Mr. Lister was appreciative of the district administration’s steps in providing compensation to the victims.

The two representatives who met Collector A. Sivagnanam and Superintendent of Police M. Rajarajan said the Collector promised to provide a separate cremation yard for the Dalits. Besides, the community hall, into which the Dalits were hitherto denied admission, was now open to them.

“The homeless victims are being accommodated in the community hall,” Mr. Lister said. The district administration had provided clothes and essential commodities to the victims.

Forty persons have been arrested in this connection so far.

The investigators visited five victims of the assault who were admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. “They complained that the hospital authorities were making attempts to discharge them by force. We have spoken to the Dean to give them special care as they were victims of atrocities,” Mr. Lister added.