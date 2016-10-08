Rajya Sabha member, Sasikala Pushpa, her husband, N. Lingeswara Thilagan (47) and her son L. Pradeep Raja (21) appeared before the K. Pudur police.

Rajya Sabha member, Sasikala Pushpa, her husband, N. Lingeswara Thilagan (47) and her son L. Pradeep Raja (21) appeared before the K. Pudur police here on Friday morning for interrogation in connection with the case pertaining to submission of forged documents to the High Court.

Their appearance follows the interim bail granted to them for six weeks by the Supreme Court, her advocate said. Ms. Pushpa and her family members, who arrived at the Madurai airport, were escorted by the police to the police station.

The trio were interrogated at the station from 11.30 a.m. till 5.30 p.m. The police had prepared separate questionnaires containing over 100 questions for each of them. The interrogation was videographed, police sources said.

The case is that a forged document had been submitted before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court while seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the criminal case registered by the Thoothukudi police against the MP and her family members on charges of ill-treating and sexually harassing their servant maids.

Earlier, talking to the media, Ms. Puspha said that there was some transparency in the last few days with regard to the health condition of Ms. Jayalalithaa after she said that should would approach the court with a habeaus corpus petition.

“It would be better if there is more transparency on the issue. The Chief Minister, being the people’s representative, was the decision-making authority with regard to issues faced by the common man. Hence, the people of Tamil Nadu need to know the truth about her health condition,” she said.

She wanted senior party leaders to be allowed to meet the Chief Minister and alleged that some vested interests were not allowing that to happen.