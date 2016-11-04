The static surveillance team of the Election Commission on Thursday intercepted a car at a toll plaza near here and seized Rs. 40 lakh unaccounted cash. Special teams have been checking for the movement of cash and gifts in Madurai district as the by-poll to the Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency is due on November 19.

Meanwhile, District Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao said that the officials had so far seized Rs. 70 lakh in cash and Rs 1.19 crore worth gold jewels from different persons in different locations.

A static surveillance team in Thanjavur seized Rs. 50 lakh cash that was being transported reportedly without proper documents on Thursday.

The cash, belonging to the Karur Vysya Bank, was being transported from the bank’s Mannargudi branch to Thanjavur in a car by two officials of the bank. It was later handed over to the sub treasury at Thanjavur.