A static surveillance team seized Rs. 19.29 lakh in cash and 3.25 kg of gold jewels from a person travelling in a car, near Melur here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Following the by-election for the Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency, the model code of conduct is in force. Hence, people carrying cash have to take adequate documents (if they are carrying cash beyond Rs. 50,000).

According to sources, the money and gold belonged to one Suresh Kumar of South Avani Moola Street here. An official said that during a check, they found the cash and gold. Suresh Kumar reportedly claimed that he was a jeweller and was returning from Chennai after meeting his clients in different cities.

However, as a matter of routine, the team handed over the valuables to the officials at the Collectorate. After inspecting the money and cash, Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao told reporters that as there was no document, the seized cash and gold would be entrusted with the Income Tax officials for appropriate action.

He also said that so far the officials had seized Rs. 29,14,330 and gold worth Rs 1.11 crore from different locations in the district. There are 18 flying squads and 18 static surveillance teams deployed for this purpose. He appealed to the public to cooperate with the officials and ensure that the poll process was carried out in a peaceful manner.

Static surveillance team seizes valuables from a person travelling by a car, near Melur