A total of 23,331 small and marginal farmers in the district had benefited from crop loan waiver scheme being implemented by the State government, said Minister for Cooperation ‘Sellur’ K. Raju. Issuing waiver certificates to farmers at Y. Othakadai Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society (PACCS) on Monday, Mr. Raju said Rs. 114.5 crore had been waived by 183 cooperative societies in the district. For the first time, the list of all beneficiaries across Tamil Nadu had been published on Tamil Nadu Cooperative Union website www.tncu.tn.gov.in to improve transparency. He said nearly 17 lakh farmers from across Tamil Nadu had benefited from the loan waiver scheme.

Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao, MP R. Gopalakrishnan and MLAs from Madurai North, Sholavandan, Melur and Usilampatti were also present.