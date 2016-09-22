The Madras High Court’s Bench has come across a case of two villages fighting for the last 25 years to establish that Thanjavur-Sayalgudi highway passes through their village and hence a bus stop abutting the highway be named after their village.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and V.M. Velumani was hearing a writ petition filed by Alphonse of Aandoorani, seeking a directive to the Assistant Engineer of the Highways Department in Sivaganga district to install a board near the bus stop displaying the name of his village. According to the petitioner, there has been a long-pending dispute between residents of his village and those of Kaya Odai, a kilometre from Aandoorani, on the issue of the highway between Thanjavur and Sayalgudi passing through their territorial limits.

Perumal and Raman of Kaya Odai instituted a civil suit before Sivaganga District Munsif Court in 1991 against Aandoorani, represented by the present writ petitioner and one Perumal. The Divisional Engineer (DE) (Construction and Maintenance) of the Highways was included as a party.

The suit for an injunction restraining the department and other defendants from setting up a bus stop at the disputed site was dismissed by the court in 1994. Then, a bus stop was established there. The petitioner and another resident Sandhyagu filed a civil suit in the same court in 2002 against the TNSTC and four others and obtained a decree in favour of them on November 17, 2006. The RTO at Sivaganga directed transport operators to issue passenger tickets in the name of Aandoorani. The highway DE installed a board displaying the name of Aandoorani.

However, the board was removed last year during highway widening and did not get re-installed even after the work was over. Hence, Mr. Alphonse approached the High Court with the writ petition in which he alleged that the Assistant Engineer was not complying with the DE’s instruction to re-erect the board. The Bench directed the AE to install the name board within two weeks.

