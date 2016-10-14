A 52-year-old driver, I. Shahul Hameed from Erode, was kidnapped by three unidentified persons along with the car in which he was sleeping in Jaihindpuram here in the small hours of Thursday.

The robbers left the driver near Perungudi, and drove away the car. Police said Mr. Hameed was working as driver for a jeweller, Radhakrishnan of Erode. Mr. Radhakrishnan had come to Madurai distribute invitation for his son’s marriage.

He was staying at the house of his niece, and the driver was sleeping in the car parked outside the house in Jaihindpuram First Street.

Around 3.30 a.m., three persons woke up the driver and threatened him at knifepoint. After blind-folding him, they made him lie under the seat and drove away the car. The robbers parked the vehicle at Perungudi and threatened him with dire consequences if he tried to make alarm. After sometime, they dropped him there and escaped in the car. Based on a complaint lodged by Mr. Hameed, Jaihindpuram police have registered a case of kidnap and robbery. Further investigation is on.