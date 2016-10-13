Three robbers attacked a woman, R. Deepa, of Sembiyanthal under Appantirupathi police station limits and snapped her 19 sovereigns of gold chain using a cutting plier on Tuesday.

The police said that the woman was on her routine walk along with her neighbour, A. Malliga (51), when two persons who was seen chatting on the road suddenly one of them pounced on Deepa and pushed her down.

Suddenly, another person brandished a knife and silenced the woman.

The chain was cut with a cutting tool and the duo started running.

Within a few distance a man rode a motorbike towards them and all the three escaped on Alagarkoil Road.