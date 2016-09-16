Three unidentified robbers attacked a lone woman, S. Priyadarshini, at Diraviyanathapuram, an extension area near Rosalpatti in Virudhunagar district, with a knife in their vain attempt to rob her on Wednesday night.

Police said that the victim, an employee of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, was sitting outside her house at around 9.30 p.m. Her house is one of four houses located outside the main residential area and is surrounded by open space infested with wild growth.

Three persons suddenly emerged in front of her. Two of them, who had masked their faces with handkerchief, came closer and one of them placed a knife on her neck and warned her not to raise alarm. However, the panicked woman involuntarily raised an alarm. In the melee, the woman sustained a cut injury on her left hand. On hearing her alarm call, her neighbours switched on lights and rushed towards her.

The robbers, who by then realised the danger, left the woman and fled from the scene. They disappeared under the cover of darkness. The police said that the long cut was treated with seven sutures. Virudhunagar rural police are investigating.

