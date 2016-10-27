Forty-five-year -old engineer P. Veera Bharathi, convicted of rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Virudhunagar district in 1999 and imposed with death penalty, which was commuted to life imprisonment a year later, has created a record of sorts by winning a case, related to his premature release, by arguing it on his own against the State Public Prosecutor (SPP).

The engineer, who had acquired a Masters in Business Administration and many other educational qualifications during his incarceration for the last 17 years, has succeeded in convincing the Madras High Court Bench here that the State’s refusal to release not only him but many other similarly placed life convicts, even after completion of 14 years of imprisonment, was erroneous.

Allowing a habeas corpus petition filed by him, a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran directed the Home Secretary to review all orders passed by the government so far rejecting the plea for premature release of life convicts, who had completed 14 years of imprisonment, by erroneously relying upon Rule 341(3) though such convicts were otherwise entitled to be released under Rule 341(2) of the Tamil Nadu Prison Rules, 1983.

The judges said Rule 341(3) stated that prisoners sentenced to more than three years could be considered for premature release if they had completed two-thirds of their sentence. However, a proviso to the rule listed out a series of offences such as rape, forgery, dacoity, economic offences, immoral trafficking, food adulteration, terrorism and crimes against the State for which the rule would not apply.

However, Rule 341(2), stated that the plea for premature release of life convicts could be considered on completion of 10 years of imprisonment and a proviso to this rule added that if the convict had been imposed with life sentence for an offence for which death was one of the punishments or if a convict’s sentence had been commuted from death to life imprisonment, then their plea could be considered only after 14 years of incarceration.

Since many life convicts in the State had been convicted of murder and offences such as rape, the officials had been rejecting their plea erroneously by applying Rule 341(3), the Bench said. It added that such convicts would be entitled for premature release even if clause (3) was applied because sentences for various offences generally run concurrently and the convicts would have undergone the entire sentence imposed for the lesser offences before the completion of 14 years.

They appreciated SPP R. Rajarathinam for very fairly submitting a communication issued by the Director General of Police way back on November 4, 1989 stating that if convicts had been sentenced for murder as well as other offences and their sentences had been ordered to run concurrently, then they would become eligible for premature release with respect to their life sentence after the completion of the sentence imposed for the lesser offences.

After quashing a Government Order passed on August 28 last rejecting the plea of the present petitioner to release him prematurely and directing the Home Secretary to reconsider the plea within eight weeks, the judges ordered a similar exercise with respect to all other similarly placed life convicts across the State since they may not have approached the court either due to ignorance of law or lack of wherewithal.

Home Secretary directed to review all orders passed by the government so far rejecting plea for premature release of life convicts