The Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Catholic Bishops Council has appealed to the people of Karnataka and its government to respect the rule of law in the Cauvery issue.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, chairman of the council Rt. Rev. Antony Pappusamy, Madurai Archbishop, stressed that fuelling linguistic chauvinism and disrupting peace without abiding by the order of the Supreme Court were actions that went against the spirit of democracy. While expressing grave concern over the impact of the river water controversy on both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the Archbishop pointed out that though the two States had different languages, their cultural links were inseparable. It was saddening to note people of two States with a long history of bondage fighting like enemies. The Archbishop assured the assistance of the council in safeguarding the basic rights and freedom of people and appealed to the governments of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to join with the Centre in its efforts to restore peace and find a permanent solution by keeping politics away from the Cauvery issue.