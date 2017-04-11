Residents demand closure of liquor shops

A group of residents from Mela Ponnagaram, led by former CPI (M) MLA N. Nanmaran, at Madurai Collectorate on Monday, demanding closure of two TASMAC shops in the area. | Photo Credit: G_Moorthy

The intense jubilation of people over the Supreme Court’s order to close down liquor outlets on major highways was matched with fierce opposition from various quarters to officials’ move to relocate closed TASMAC shops in other areas across southern districts.

A section of residents from Mela Ponnagaram, led by former Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA N. Nanmaran, petitioned Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao here on Monday demanding the closure of two TASMAC-run liquor shops in the locality. Alleging that the two shops, of which one had bar facility, had been a source of nuisance for the residents for long, the petitioners said that the residents were planning to stage protests if the shops were not removed soon.

“There are residential areas nearby. There is also a hospital, school and temple located near the shops. It is unacceptable that they are refusing to close it down despite the demand of the residents,” a resident, preferring anonymity, said.

Pointing out that multiple petitions had been submitted to Collectors over the past many years, Mr. Nanmaran said they were disappointed that these shops were not included in the list of 500 TASMAC shops closed across Tamil Nadu following the decision of the government last February.

He said that the situation has worsened now since a large number of shops located along the State and National highways had been closed following the recent Supreme Court order.

“Consequently, the crowd has increased manifold in these two shops. People are queuing up to buy liquor. Instances of drunken brawls and other law and order issues have also increased,” he alleged.

Arguing that income from these shops should not be given priority, he said that the district administration should swiftly act to close these shops.

Tirunelveli

A group of parents submitted a petition during the weekly grievance meeting held at Tirunelveli Collectorate, opposing the move to open a bar-attached liquor shop at Thiyagaraja Nagar in Palayamkottai where three schools and a park are located.

A group of villagers, affiliated to Dohnavur Aikkiya Munnetra Sangam, submitted a petition against the move to open a liquor shop near Dohnavur Fellowship Hospital. The petitioners also said the step to open a liquor shop near Kothaiseri intersection.

Ramanathapuram

In Ramanathapuram, people from at least five villages thronged the Collectorate, protesting against setting up of TASMAC shops in their villages.

Members of a women self-help group from Melachankudi in Tiruvadanai taluk said after closing a shop on the State Highway, the authorities were trying to open it in the village, that too near a school.

M.P. Thillabakkiyam, a social activist, urged the Collector to declare the pilgrim island of Rameswaram liquor-free.