All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Rajya Sabha member and party’s women’s wing state president Vijila Sathayananth has said that the 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies would pave way for corruption-free governance in local bodies.

Addressing the gathering after distributing membership cards to 2,000 newly recruited women members in the district here on Saturday, she said the 50 per cent reservation, first of its kind in the country, would not only pave way for a clean and corruption-free governance but would lay the foundation for women empowerment in the State. There were 4,390 posts in various local bodies in the district and the fact that 2,195 of them would be occupied by women, clearly showed the kind of role, women would play in serving the people, she said.

“Women should independently discharge their duties,” she said. Listing out the welfare measures introduced by the Chief Minister for women’s development, Ms. Sathyananth said after the launch of the ‘Cradle baby scheme’ in 1991, a total of 6.40 lakh girl babies were saved in the State. The gold for ‘mangalyam’ scheme has changed the lives of scores of poor women, she said.

Women voters played a vital role in bringing back the AIADMK to power, she said and urged the women folk to ensure 100 per cent victory in the ensuing local body elections. She appreciated Kavitha Sasikumar, District women’s wing secretary for enrolling 2,000 women members. Ms. Sathyananth distributed membership cards to them.