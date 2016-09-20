The Madras High Court Bench here on Monday directed Madurai Collector to remove all unauthorised hoardings in the city within a week and file a compliance report. The interim order was passed on a public interest litigation petition filed by ‘Traffic’ K.R. Ramaswamy.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran also directed a Revenue Divisional Officer to explain how the revenue officials were granting permission for erecting flex boards on roadsides despite the petitioner claiming that the Principal Seat of the High Court in Chennai had imposed a ban on flex boards across the State.

The judges also appreciated the petitioner for having taken upon himself the task of cleaning the city of unauthorised hoardings and said, let the roads get cleared of such hoardings and flex boards which were not only a hindrance to smooth flow of traffic but also posed a threat to pedestrians and motorists.

Another PIL

Another PIL petition filed by Mr. Ramaswamy accusing the ruling party men of erecting flex boards illegally in connivance with the government officials and issuing a life threat to him for questioning their illegalities is expected to be listed for hearing before the same Division Bench on Tuesday.

