Demanding justice, members of the 108 emergency services employees welfare association, have urged the management to reinstate the suspended staff immediately.

The State-level conference of the association was held here on Sunday.

The association state president T. Jeyakodi said that the employees worked under severe stress and were not adequately compensated. From enhancing salaries, they demanded improvement of basic amenities and welfare of the staff.

For instance, there were no proper shelters for the crew working in the night shift across the State. The vehicles had to be parked mostly near police stations in the city and close to toll collection centres on the highway lanes. In the absence of rest rooms, women employees had to face a lot of difficulties.

Likewise, when the drivers of the 108 vehicles (who are called as pilots) were assigned to go to an accident spot, sometimes they are unable to reach the spot on time due to traffic jam. Under such circumstances, locals assaulted the crew. Despite all this, the 108 technicians and crew saved the victims by giving first aid and rushing them to the hospital within the golden hour.

Thus, the employees appealed to the government to absorb them as State employees and provide them free bus pass, free health check-up twice a year and compensate them in the event of fatal accidents. Recently, a 108 crew, which was transporting an accident victim and an attendant from Ramanathapuram district, met with an accident. Though the government offered compensation to the legal heirs of the patient, who died, the driver’s family was not given any relief.

The meeting urged the management to drop the appraisal method and wanted six month salary paid for women staff who took maternity leave. State secretary S. Ulaganathan presided. M. Mohammed Rafiq, legal adviser, spoke.