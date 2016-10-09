A murdered woman’s father files habeas corpus petition

Directing the police to “learn a lesson” from the reported murder of a 24-year-old woman from Tirunelveli because of non-registration of a complaint of abduction lodged by her father in September last, the Madras High Court Bench here on Thursday stressed on the need for registering First Information Reports (FIR) irrespective of territorial jurisdiction.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran passed the order on a habeas corpus petition filed by C. Gnanaiah (50) of Sankarankoil taluk in Tirunelveli district on August 10 this year seeking a direction to Tirunelveli police to save his daughter G. Anbu Stella, a lab technician, from the clutches of pastor Millan (50) of Tharuvai in Tirunelveli district.

Enquiries made by the judges with R. Thirugnanam, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli city, and V. Vikraman, Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, revealed that the petitioner had lodged a complaint with the office of Tirunelveli Deputy Inspector-General of Police on September 14, 2015 and it was forwarded to the SP’s office the same day.

The SP, in turn, forwarded the complaint to the Inspector of Kuruvikulam Police Station who on November 2 reported that the complaint was sent to Tirunelveli city police on the grounds of jurisdiction.

Thereafter, the Commissioner’s office forwarded the complaint to Inspector of Palayamkottai police station and the latter sent it to Kanniyakumari police.

Even as the complaint was being tossed from one police station to another, the woman’’s father filed the habeas corpus petition and it was only after the court fixed an ultimatum to crack the case, the police arrested the wife of the pastor on Tuesday and recorded a confession that she and her husband had smothered Stella to death and set fire to the body on January 4.

After recording his submissions, the judges said the life of the 24-year-old woman could have been saved if the police had promptly registered an FIR and then transferred the case to the jurisdictional police station for investigation without tossing the complaint from one station to another.

“Now what do we tell this poor petitioner who is standing before us with folded hands and tears in his eyes? We cannot tell him that his daughter is dead because it is yet to be proved conclusively and we cannot also assure him that she will be found soon.

Your policemen have put the court in a predicament,” Mr. Justice Nagamuthu told the SP.

Later, observing that they had lost faith in the local police, the Bench transferred the investigation in the murder case pending with Kaveripattinam police to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) and directed it to file a report by November 14.

