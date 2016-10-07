The Madras High Court Bench here has directed Madurai Corporation Commissioner to refund Rs.1 lakh collected from a tea seller towards Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for establishing a bunk shop on a land belonging to Meenakshi Sundareswarar Devasthanam on the margins of Anuppanadi Road near Mariamman Teppakulam here.

Justice V. Bharathidasan passed the order while disposing of a writ petition filed by G. Gnanasekaran, a dealer of Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (TANTEA), seeking a direction to the Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to reinstall the bunk shop from where it was removed, besides paying him a compensation of Rs.5 lakh.

The petitioner had claimed that the Joint Commissioner had forcibly removed his bunk shop though the Corporation had granted him permission on July 28 to establish the shop on payment of EMD of Rs.1 lakh and monthly rent of Rs.2,500.

However, the counsel for the Joint Commissioner informed the court that the land belonged to the Devasthanam and not the Corporation.

Subsequently, the judge suo motu impleaded the Executive Officer of the Devasthanam also as one of the respondents to the case and found that it had filed various civil suits against the Corporation. It had also obtained a permanent injunction against the local body in one of the suits filed in 2002 and as per that decree the Corporation was not empowered to grant such a permission.

In such circumstances, it would not be possible to grant the relief sought for by the writ petitioner, the judge said. Nevertheless, he directed the Corporation to return Rs.1 lakh as well as the monthly rental amount, if it had collected any.

The Joint Commissioner of HR and CE was also ordered to return the bunk shop immediately to the petitioner.

“Since the second respondent (Corporation Commissioner) already granted permission to put up the bunk shop and the petitioner has also invested considerable amount, the petitioner is given liberty to approach the second respondent seeking for an alternative place enabling him to run his business and the second respondent is directed to consider the same sympathetically,” the judge said.

Seized tea products

In so far as the petitioner’s allegation that the Joint Commissioner of HR and CE had taken away tea products worth Rs.50,000 was concerned, the judge said he could not pass any orders on the issue since the Joint Commissioner had denied any such seizure and gave liberty to the petitioner to approach the jurisdictional civil court seeking appropriate remedy.