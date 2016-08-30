Doctors at Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute here have successfully handled a highly rare pregnancy case pertaining to a 34-year-old woman whose foetus had grown in the abdominal cavity instead of the womb.

The doctors said the condition, called ‘secondary abdominal pregnancy,’ was different from the relatively more common ectopic pregnancy in which the foetus develops in the fallopian tube. “In ectopic pregnancies, the embryo will mostly rupture within seven weeks even before the pregnancy could be confirmed. The condition will come to light only after the woman develops internal bleeding due to the rupture,” said K. Sasikala, an assistant professor of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department.

She said that in the rarest of rare cases, the embryo slips into the abdominal cavity and continues to grow there. “In such cases, the foetus cannot survive due to inadequate placental support. Almost certainly such cases will lead to abortion and internal bleeding during pregnancy which may lead to the mother’s death,” she added.

“Even if the babies survive, there are high chances of the newborn having birth defects,” she said. However, in this case, Dr. Sasikala added that the woman miraculously delivered a health baby weighing 2 kg through Caesarean section in the 36th week of pregnancy.

S. Rajarajeshwari, Professor and Head of OG Department, who led the surgical team, said that instances of ‘secondary abdominal pregnancy’ were difficult to identify at an early stage owing to technological limitations and lack of experience in handling such cases. “Procedures such as ultrasound might indicate slight variation in the location of the foetus. However, most doctors would not have handled a ‘secondary abdominal pregnancy’ case in their lifetime, to suspect it as the reason for the anomaly,” she said.

The particular patient, she said, was referred from a government hospital in Ramanathapuram after she was diagnosed with problems in the growth of placenta. “We decided to perform C-Section and only during the surgery we came to know that the foetus was in the abdominal cavity,” she added.