Special teams and police have arrested six quacks, including a 43-year-old woman in the two districts.

Acting on the orders of Ramanathapuram Collector S. Natarajan, separate teams, headed by G. S. Sameeran, Sub Collector, Paramakudi and Sagaya Stephen Raj, Joint Director (Public health) launched drives in Paramakudi region and arrested four quacks on Friday.

The quacks were identified as Ramesh (Sappani hospital), Sankar (Muthalamman hospital), Benjamin Birgy (National Dental hospital) and Subrath Kumar Roy (Roy Clinic), an official release here said. They were arrested under sections 409, 420 and 417 of Indian Penal Code and under the provisions of Indian Medical Council Act and Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1942, it said. Acting on the orders of Collector S. Malarvizhi, Sivaganga police had arrested two quacks - L Nirmala at Okkur and T. Balasubramanian (66) at Madhagupatti. They were practicing as Allopathy doctors, police said.