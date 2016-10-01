Students should pursue their passion for sports or fine arts while at school or college as, otherwise, they would not find time to do so, said Sandeep Nanduri, Corporation Commissioner, on Friday.

Presenting the Dr. Rajah Sir Annamalai Chettiar Birth Anniversary Commemoration Award to Tamil scholar Purisai S. Natarajan at a function organised by the Tamil Isai Sangam here, Mr. Nanduri regretted that students, who were focussed on their academic pursuits, did not find time to devote for sports or fine arts. Even parents deemed indulgence in sports or fine arts as waste of time. But students should not restrict themselves to academics alone and should devote time to pursue their passion.

He also presented a cash award and shield to students of Government Sugar Factory Higher Secondary School, Pandiarajapuram, for excelling in sports and ‘Tirumurai Selvam’ degree to 120 persons, who had passed Tirumurai examination. PR. Chokkalingam, secretary, welcomed the gathering and S. Mohan Gandhi, trustee, proposed a vote of thanks.