Muslims courting arrest during a demonstration organised by All India Imams Council in Madurai on Monday, against the Madras High Court order banning sacrifice of camels. Photo: R. Ashok

They alleged that the order was against the religious rights of Muslims.

Members of All India Imams Council staged a protest here on Monday against the recent order by the Madras High Court banning qurbani (sacrifice)of camels by Muslims during Bakrid festival.

The protesters alleged that the order was against the religious rights of Muslims. They said the Koran permitted sacrifice of cows, goats and camels, and banning the sacrifice of one of them was infringing on their religious freedom.

The protesters also claimed that the order had been issued in such a way that they could not go for appeal before September 19 though Bakrid would be celebrated in the second week of September.

They said the demonstrations staged across Tamil Nadu from last Friday would continue till September 10. They added that the organisation would intensify its protest if the ban was not withdrawn.

Leaders from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Social Democratic Party of India and Popular Front of India also participated in the protest.