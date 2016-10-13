Twelve decked palanquins carrying the Goddess Amman were taken out in procession at Palayamkottai in line with the Dasara festival here on Wednesday.

Twelve decked palanquins carrying the Goddess Amman were taken out in procession at Palayamkottai in line with the Dasara festival here on Wednesday.

The ten-day festival began with flag-hoisting amidst scores of devotees at Ayirathamman temple on September 30. Special prayers were offered by devotees to fulfil their wishes.

Finally, the palanquins were placed on the premises of Ramar temple and Gopalaswamy temple after the procession concluded, sources said.

Similar processions were also taken out on the occasion of ‘Vijayadashami’ in various parts of Tirunelveli Town. The stage is set for ‘Soorasamharam’, which symbolises the victory of good over evil’. Amidst scores of devotees at an open ground in Palayamkottai, the Soorasamharam is scheduled on midnight.