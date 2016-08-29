Prisoner dies at GRH
A convict, A. Varadarajan (57), who was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital here for a chronic ailment died here on Sunday.
Police said the man from Thathaneri had been sentenced to five years of imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
He had a kidney problem and was admitted to the GRH on April 28.
Government Rajaji Hospital police have registered a case.
