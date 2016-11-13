The Madras High Court Bench here has confirmed three preventive detention orders passed by Madurai Commissioner of Police between May 21 and June 21 branding three individuals, who were allegedly part of a gang of five that abducted a young girl and brutally raped her one after the other, as sexual offenders and detaining them in prison without trial.

Passing identical orders while dismissing individual habeas corpus petitions filed by the parents of the accused who included an 18-year-old lodged in a Borstal School, a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran said that they did not find any reason for interfering with the preventive detention orders passed to prevent them from indulging in similar activities.

The Bench said: “This is a case of gang rape. Five persons had abducted a young girl and raped her one after the other. With a view to prevent these accused from indulging in similar activities and feeling that under ordinary law, their activities cannot be curtailed, the impugned order of detention has been made.

“In this petition, the learned counsel for the petitioner would submit that a representation was made by the detenu questioning the correctness of the order but the same has not been considered. But, as of now, there is no material on record to show that any such representation was made.

“Apart from that, a perusal of the impugned detention order would go to show that the authority has considered all the relevant materials and only on getting satisfied that it is a fit case, where such detention order is to be passed, the Detaining Authority has passed the order. A perusal of the detention order would go to show that there is no infirmity at all in the said order.”

The city police had detained all the three accused under Section 3(1) of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Cyber Law Offenders, Drug-offenders, Forest-offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Sand Offenders, Sexual Offenders, Slum-Grabbers and Video Pirates Act,1982.