There will be a power shutdown in the following areas between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation plans to undertake maintenance work at its Chekkanoorani substation:

Chekkanoorani, K. Puliyankulam, Panniyan, Kinnimangalam, Mavilipatti, Moonandipatti, A. Kokkulam, Karumathur, Kannanur, Saakkilipatti, Kovilankulam, Poochampatti, Jothimanickam, Vadapalanji, Thenpalanji and Palkalai Nagar.

