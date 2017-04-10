‘Poll manifesto turned into govt. policy decision’

more-in

A recent judgement of the Madras High Court Bench here directing the State Government to extend crop loan waiver scheme even to “big” farmers, holding more than five acres of land, has earned both bouquets and brickbats. While a section of people have welcomed the judgement, others have raised questions over the propriety of the court in interfering with policy decisions of the government, especially those involving economic implications.

However, a thorough reading of the judgement discloses that the court was also aware of its limitations and the direction was issued only after finding serious legal lacunae in the way the government had decided to deny loan waiver to a section of farmers. It, in fact, found that a promise made by the ruling party in its election manifesto in May last had been blindly converted into a government policy decision without spelling out plausible reasons for discriminating between farmers.

“The weather became erratic... The rainfall was very poor. The dams and waterbodies dried up. Mettur dam completely failed due to the water dispute with the Government of Karnataka. The crops withered away. The cattle in the agricultural farms died. This was between 2011 and 2014. In 2015, it was floods across the State... which drowned the crops. The farming community suffered irreparable loss,” is how a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran had begun their judgement.

Stating that the grim situation prompted some of the political parties in the State to give an assurance to farmers to waive crop loans if they were elected to power last year, the judges said the AIADMK emerged victorious in that election. The newly elected government led by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa took charge on May 23 last and a Government Order (G.O.) was passed on the same day for waiving crop loans. The G.O. read: “Honourable Chief Minister has made a promise in the election manifesto... to the effect that Crop Loan, Medium-Term Loan and Long-Term Loan payable by small and marginal farmers to cooperative banks will be waived. In pursuance to the above, the government examined the matter and accordingly order that the outstanding Crop Loan, Medium-Term (Agriculture) Loan and Long-Term (Farm Sector) Loan issued to small and marginal farmers by the cooperative banks as on March 31, 2016 be waived.”

On perusing the government file relating to the loan waiver, the judges found that it contained a copy of the AIADMK’s election manifesto and in more than one place in the file notings the government had reiterated that the decision was taken in pursuance of the promise made by the ruling party in the manifesto.

“Therefore, it is crystal clear that the government evolved the policy to give waiver of crop loan to small and marginal farmers because that was in the election manifesto of the particular political party. It is also crystal clear that the government had not taken into account any relevant factor to make the above classification of farmers and to limit the benefit of the waiver only to marginal (those owning less than 2.5 acres) and small farmers (owning between 2.5 and 5 acres),” the judges said.

They said it was only while defending the present case filed by a farmers’ association challenging the discrimination, the government had come up with a reason for denying loan waiver to farmers owning more than five acres. Stating that the intention of the government was to provide the benefit to a maximum number of farmers with a minimum amount of money, it told the court that 16,94,145 small and marginal farmers would be benefited by its decision to waive ₹5,780 crore.

On the other hand, if the waiver scheme had to be extended to other farmers also, the public exchequer would have to incur an additional loss of ₹1,980.33 crore, and that loss would benefit only 3,01,926 farmers, who were holding more than five acres, the government contended.

Holding that such contention could not be countenanced, the judges said: “When the policy of the government is to rescue the farmers from their woes which were the result of natural calamities and when all the farmers had suffered equal loss, it is not intelligible to differentiate the farmers based on the number of beneficiaries.”

The court also pointed out that the term ‘land holding’ had not been defined either in the G.O., or in the guidelines issued by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies. The farmers had been classified only on the basis of disclosures made by them at the time of sanction of agricultural loans and those details recorded either in the land holding register or loan register. There was also no mechanism to verify the actual land holding of a farmer.

“Thus, it is quite obvious that the land holding register maintained in a cooperative bank shall not reflect the actual land holding of a particular farmer. For example, if his actual total land holdings is 20 acres and if he has shown only less than five acres of lands at the time of applying for agricultural loan, he will be still treated only as a small farmer. If an agriculturist who owns a little more than five acres applies for the same amount of loan but mentions the entire extent of his land holdings, he shall be treated as other farmer and thus, he will not be eligible for the benefit of loan waiver.

“Similarly, if a farmer who has got lands within the jurisdiction of four cooperative banks and applies for loan from all the four banks mentioning less than five acres before each cooperative bank, he will be treated only as a small farmer by each society though he actually owns and cultivates more than 20 acres. Therefore, the method adopted to identify the farmers either as marginal farmers or small farmers or other farmers is demonstrably irrational,” the judges said.

Ultimately, stressing that Article 14 of the Constitution was primarily a guarantee against arbitrariness in State action, the judges said: “The government policy classifying a group of individuals and extending a benefit only to them and keeping the others out of the benefit can be examined and declared unconstitutional if the classification has not been made on any intelligible differentia and if it is demonstrated that there is no nexus between the classification and the object sought to be achieved.”