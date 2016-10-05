Poll issue: Two

persons booked

The Othakadai police have registered a case of criminal intimidation against M. Ponnaiyan (43) and Satheesh after they reportedly threatened with dire consequences V. Pandian (43) asking him to force his wife to withdraw from contesting the post of President of Rajakkoor Panchayat.

The police said that Ponnaiyan’s mother Arumugam was contesting the post and hence, he had abused Pandian and threatened him with dire consequences, if his wife, Revathi, did not withdraw from the contest on Monday morning.