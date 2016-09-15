Policeman dies in accident

Manikandan (25), policeman attached to the Sixth Battalion here died in a road accident on Wednesday. Madurai Rural Police said that when the policeman, along with two others, had been gone to a private function near Alagarkoil, and was returning to the city, a car from Madurai proceeding to Alagarkoil collided against the two-wheeler near Kallanthiri. Manikandan died on the spot while two others suffered injuries. In another incident, 17 sovereigns of gold chain was snatched from a woman, who was going home with her husband on a two-wheeler. Police said that when Malarvizhi, a resident of Nagamalai Pudukottai was going with her husband, some unidentified persons, followed them closely. As they approached Viratipathu, the miscreants pulled the gold chain and escaped in a bike.