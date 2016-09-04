Police had booked 49 people for violating the order, while attending the death anniversary of Immanuel Sekaran and 491 people.

Puthiya Tamizhagam leader Dr. K. Krishnasamy and more than 450 people, who had violated the prohibitory order during the death anniversary of Dalit leader Immanuel Sekaran and Thevar Jayanthi last year would soon face trial as the district police have geared up to file charge sheets against them.

After Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan issued a directive recently to complete the investigation and file charge sheet against all those who were facing cases, investigation officers in the respective police stations, filed charge sheets against 77 people and were gearing up to file charge sheets against others, including Dr. Krishnasamy and other PT office bearers in a week’s time. In all, police had registered 16 cases, involving 540 people, including 448 youth who attended the Thevar Jayanthi using two wheelers, violating the ban order. Police had booked 49 people for violating the order, while attending the death anniversary of Immanuel Sekaran and 491 people, who attended Thevar Jayanthi.

Ahead of the Immanuel Sekaran death anniversary last year, the District administration had promulgated prohibitory order under section 144 of the Cr P C and laid down series of restrictions to ensure that the event passed off peacefully. The order was in force for Thevar Jayanthi. As per the order, leaders of registered political parties were given specified time to visit the memorial and pay homage and Dr. Krishnasamy had disobeyed the order by not sticking to the time allotted to him, police said. As it was almost a year since the police registered the cases, the SP has directed the concerned police to complete the investigation and file charge sheets in all the cases at the earliest. “I have asked the police to complete the process within a week,” the SP told The Hindu on Friday.