New recruits of Tamil Nadu Special Battalion constables at the passing out parade at the TSP 6th Battalion ground in Madurai on Thursday.

New constable recruits of Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) were urged to discharge their duties within the framework of law and laid procedures.

Addressing the passing out parade of new recruits from the temporary Police Recruit School in TSP 6 Battalion here on Thursday, Commissioner of Police Shailesh Kumar Yadav said different types of situations — from an ordinary temple festival bandobust to maintenance of law and order at a riot-hit place — would demand different requirements.

“However, you should know your powers and procedures while discharging your duty,” he said. Asking the 492 recruits to follow the command of their superiors, he said if the police work within the legal framework, they would not face any problem.

Stating that the work of the police was not similar to that of the army, he said the police dealt with the components of democracy. He wanted them to conduct themselves properly since they were seen as the arms of the State. “You have lot of powers and authority. But you should use them thoughtfully,” he said.

PRS Principal and TSP Commandant of VI Battalion K. Balraj was present.

The recruits underwent six months of basic training, including drill, physical training, law course, swimming, first-aid course and driving. Practical training will last a month.