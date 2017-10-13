Police gear up to regulateDeepavali shopping crowd

more-in

Madurai city police have made elaborate security arrangements and traffic regulations in the city from Saturday to Tuesday in view of the rush for Deepavali shopping.

Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said that 500 police personnel would be deployed in Masi and Marret Streets, important shopping areas and bus stands to maintain law and order and prevent crimes.

Watch towers would be erected in these places. Police personnel would monitor the crowd using CCTV and binaculors.

Video footage of 20 CCTV cameras in the core areas would be monitored for crowd control and to keep a tab on criminals. Police booths would be provided with public address system to regulate the crowd.

In other areas, over 2,000 police personnel would be deployed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) V. Sasimohan said that a special team had been formed to check violations with regard to sale of crackers. Applications received from traders to set up cracker shops would be scrutinised from Friday, he said.

Restriction for lorries

Meanwhile, the city police have banned entry of lorries and heavy vehicles during daytime from Saturday till Monday.

Those vehicles would be allowed at night from midnight to 6 a.m.

However, the heavy vehicles would not be allowed for the entire day on Tuesday, the Commissioner said.

Temporary parking lots had been identified across the city and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation would ply special buses from these places to the shopping areas.

Map on your phone

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Arun Balagopalan said that the city police had given a Google-based parking location map - http://goo.gl/Dp51a5.

Internet users could access the information on traffic regualtion and parking lots through their smartphones.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Jayanthi (crime) and Eswaran (Armed Reserve) were present.